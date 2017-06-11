Lawmakers call for cuts to Examination Yuan

By Tseng Wei-chen / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and New Power Party (NPP) legislators yesterday tendered draft proposals calling for a reduction in the number of Examination Yuan staff and their terms, and for the cancelation of its weekly meetings because of the different policy directions it has taken on pension reform.

The Examination Yuan is in charge of the hiring, evaluation, salaries and retirement of civil servants.

After the Executive Yuan submitted a draft bill on pension cuts for civil servants and an amendment to the Act Governing the Recompense for the Discharge of Special Political Appointees (政務人員退職撫卹條例), the Examination Yuan proposed a revision — which the Executive Yuan accepted — and delivered its own draft amendment to the legislature for review.

It also proposed its own draft amendment to the Basic Code Governing Central Administrative Agencies Organizations (中央行政機關組織基準法).

The executive ordered the Examination Yuan to withdraw the draft after the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee passed DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang’s (段宜康) version after a preliminary review, but it refused.

It had been expected that disagreements between yuan members — nominated by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — and the Cabinet would arise.

The divide between the Cabinet and the agency is likely to persist, as the Constitution does not specify for how long Examination Yuan members can serve.

DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said that the branch’s 19 seats should be reduced to five.

The number of seats was determined before the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration retreated to Taiwan following the Chinese Civil War, Lee said.

People that qualify as Examination Yuan members should be limited to senior professors, high-ranking civil servants or people with publications or intellectual property in related fields, he said.

Tuan proposed cutting the number of Examination Yuan seats to three and canceling meetings.

Revisions proposed by the Examination Yuan should not have to be accepted by the Executive Yuan and should only be used for reference in the policymaking process, Tuan said.

The NPP’s proposal is largely the same as Lee’s, but it proposes seven Examination Yuan seats.