Police arrest six men in child pornography raids

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday said it had arrested six people suspected of operating child pornography Web sites that reportedly contained pictures of 52 Taiwanese teenage girls, some of whom investigators said had been threatened by the suspects.

The six Taiwanese male suspects were headed by a 40-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭), a 24-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), and a 26-year-old man surnamed Pao (鮑), with the group setting up five subscription Web sites containing naked pictures of underage girls, the CIB said in a statement.

Raids were conducted at various locations over the past few weeks — the latest operation on Wednesday this week -— with prosecutors looking to press charges for violations of the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), and for threatening the girls, the statement said.

The suspects were arrested in New Taipei City, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung and were transferred to local district prosecutors’ offices for further questioning and judicial procedures yesterday, officials said.

CIB officials presented materials found in the raids, which yielded thousands of naked pictures of underage girls and several thousands of explicit sex videos, for a total of 401GB of data, along with five computers, and three mobile phones used for communications and operation of the Web sites.

Cheng and Chang allegedly operated five child pornography websites, which were promoted through various online forums, some based in Taiwan and others based abroad, making an estimated NT$500,000 in combined profits over the past two years, investigators said.

Officials said Pao led the other suspects to upload photos that they illegally collected by hacking into personal files of the girls, who thought they had safely stored the intimate pictures in their own blogs on a popular local Web site called Wretch (無名小站) and other community Web sites.

Police began investigations after Cheng learned the identity and information of one of the girls and contacted her to propose a meeting and sex, allegedly threatening to circulate her pictures on more Web sites if she did not comply.

The victim reported the case to police in Taipei and the CIB initiated an investigation based on threatening messages and exchanges on Facebook that the girl provided.

CIB officials cautioned the public that child pornography sites are illegal and that the distribution and collection of child pornography is punished to the full extent of the law.

The CIB said that possession and exchange of child pornography is considered accessory to the crime of creation of the content.