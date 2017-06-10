Tsai pledges to improve water supply

By Su Fang-ho / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pledged to solve the problem of sedimentation in reservoirs by injecting capital earmarked for the Cabinet’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Investment Program, in an attempt to prevent water shortages in the summer.

Tsai made the remarks while inspecting the Baihe Reservoir in Tainan.

The Presidential Office said that Tsai would visit regions across the nation to promote the program and lobby local governments and lawmakers for support.

The government must expedite dredging work in the reservoir, as sedimentation built up since the reservoir’s completion has disrupted water supplies for households and irrigation to the point where water is rationed, forcing some farms to leave plots to lie fallow, Tsai said.

The scope of dredging is not limited to Baihe, but is to extend to the catchment basins of Chiayi County’s Tsengwen Reservoir and Taoyuan’s Shihmen Reservoir, she said.

As to calls to decommission the Baihe Reservoir and build a new reservoir, Tsai said that there is not enough space to do so, adding that the facility has an “irreplaceable” role in supplying water to Tainan’s Baihe (白河), Houbi (後壁) and Dongshan (東山) districts.

“This area is known as the ‘barn’ of Taiwan, where steady water supply is a necessity. I do not believe that anyone wants to see the merits of the reservoir wasted,” she said.

The president praised the Water Resources Agency’s work to restore the Baihe Reservoir to its designed capacity after being briefed by the agency.

“Two outlets have been completed. The elevation of the levee’s watertight core is nearing completion, and a tunnel that prevents sedimentation and flooding is expected to become operational in two years,” she said.

“The purpose of the Forward-looking program is to ensure that future generations will enjoy a good quality of life,” Tsai said. “If we respond quickly, it will help extend the reservoir’s life and save people money.”

Commenting on torrential rains seen across the nation in the past week, Tsai said that many people had already forgotten that the nation experienced an arid spring last year.

“The effects of climate change are becoming the norm, further accentuating the importance of the Forward-looking program,” she said.

Tsai expressed the hope that lawmakers across party lines would back projects to improve the nation’s water distribution and flood prevention capabilities, citing as an example the construction of drainage and water retention systems in flood-prone areas.