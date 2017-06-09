Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Hunting for food is legal

Aborigines can legally hunt to provide food for themselves and their families, according to an interpretation of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) published by the government yesterday. As long as wild animals are not caught for the purpose of making a profit, it is not illegal for Aborigines to hunt them, the Council of Agriculture and the Council of Indigenous Peoples said in their interpretation of the law. Wild animals may be caught as food for hunters and their families or for sharing with others, in accordance with traditional Aboriginal culture, the two agencies said. The interpretation was issued to address a dispute over whether hunting for self-consumption was permitted under Article 21-1 of the act.

HEALTH

Woman has encephalitis

Doctors confirmed that a 45-year-old Ukrainian woman working in Tainan has contracted Japanese encephalitis, the second such case this year, the Centers for Disease Control said yesterday. The woman initially experienced a severe headache and fever before losing consciousness and was hospitalized on May 30, the agency said, adding that she was confirmed as having contracted Japanese encephalitis on Wednesday. The agency said health officials have determined that the woman had not received related vaccinations and had not traveled overseas recently, adding that they identified her daily routine as traveling from her residence to her place of work in Danei District (大內), with occasional shopping trips to Yujing District (玉井).

WEATHER

Dry weather forecast

The nation is to enjoy dry, cloudy and hot weather until Sunday, with afternoon showers in mountainous areas in the north, the Central Weather Bureau forecast yesterday. However, from Monday the weather is to become unstable, the bureau said, forecasting that the instability will become more apparent the following day due to the arrival of a weather front and southwesterly winds. On Tuesday, showers or thundershowers, with occasional heavy rain, are to begin to hit, the bureau said, adding that the stationary front — a typical plum rain feature — would affect the nation for about five days. Yesterday, peak temperatures nationwide dropped slightly to between 31°C and 34°C thanks to a weak frontal system passing over the seas north of Taiwan, the agency said.

DIPLOMACY

President thanks Harris

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed gratitude to Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris for his long-standing and unwavering support of Taiwan in its efforts to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) and other international organizations. In a meeting with a visiting Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation led by Harris, Tsai said that she hopes the nation will continue to support international participation that allows Taiwan to make greater contributions to the international community. Tsai said that Harris has visited Taiwan several times, including to attend her inauguration ceremony last year, and established good relations with officials. She thanked Harris for speaking in favor of Taiwan’s participation at the UN General Assembly in 2015 and last year, as well as Saint Kitts and Nevis’ support for Taiwan to attend this year’s WHA in Geneva, Switzerland, last month.

HEALTH

Food safety to be checked

Big food producers and registered importers of certain categories of food products are to soon be required to conduct regular food safety checks, according to a set of draft regulations published on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration. Businesses are to also have to draw up a food safety monitoring plan and implement it, or risk a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$996.5 to US$99,651), the draft regulations state. The draft regulations are to be open to public review until Aug. 7, after which they will be finalized and put into effect, the agency said. The new regulations would apply to more than 20,000 businesses, including companies or factories that import agricultural plants, frozen, chilled, dehydrated and pickled mushrooms and algae, vegetable protein and its products, and processed soybean products, the agency said. Registered importers of baby foods and processed meat, dairy and fish products, as well as registered food producing and processing factories with a contributed capital of NT$30 million or more are to also be on the list, it said.