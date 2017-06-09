Men between 40 and 49 spend the most on overseas travel among Taiwanese

Staff writer, with CNA

Men between the ages of 40 and 49 spend the most on overseas travel among Taiwanese, a survey commissioned and released by Visa found.

This demographic spent an average of NT$34,747 per overseas trip, compared with the overall average of NT$32,535, according to this year’s Taiwan Cross-Border Travel Intention Survey.

Technology-dependent travelers and people in tour groups spent more money than other travelers, with averages of NT$33,893 and NT$33,363 respectively, the survey found.

Taiwanese women aged between 20 and 39 spent more on average than their male counterparts, the survey found, while women aged between 40 and 49 spent NT$32,919 on average, less than men of the same age.

The survey also found that with the rising amount of budget airlines and the abundance of travel offers, traveling overseas for vacation has become the primary choice for Taiwanese.

Up to 75 percent of Taiwanese have fewer than 15 days of annual leave, and overall, 64.5 percent of the respondents spend more than half of their total annual leave traveling abroad, the survey showed.

The online survey polled 1,000 people aged between 20 and 49 who have traveled overseas at least once over the past three years.