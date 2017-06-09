Taiwan’s universities show mixed results in QS ranking

Staff writer, with CNA

Sixteen universities in Taiwan have been included in the 2018 QS World University Rankings released yesterday by UK-based higher-education information provider Quacquarelli Symonds

National Taiwan University (NTU) ranked 76th in the list, down eight notches from the previous year, but remaining the nation’s highest-rated university in the annual survey.

NTU Office of Research and Development dean Lee Fang-jen (李芳仁) said higher education requires long-term investment and expressed hope that the Ministry of Education would continue to invest in the school.

National Tsing Hua University dropped 10 places in the rankings, from 151st to 161st.

Eight other Taiwanese universities made it into the top 400: National Chiao Tung University at 207th (down 33 notches), National Cheng Kung University at 222nd (up 19 notches), National Taiwan University of Technology at 264th (down 21 notches), National Taiwan Normal University at 289th (up 21 notches), National Yang Ming University at 329th (down 21 notches), National Sun Yat-sen University at 388th (up seven notches), National Central University at 391st (up 20 notches) and Taipei Medical University at 398th (up three notches).

Six other Taiwanese universities were ranked lower, with Chang Kung University ranked in the 481st-490th category, National Cheng Chi University, National Chung Hsing University and National Taipei University of Technology in the 601st-650th category, and Feng Chia University and Fu Jen Catholic University in the 801st-1000th category.

The top four universities in this year’s list are all in the US: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Harvard University and the California Institute of Technology, while the fifth to eighth places are taken up by UK institutions — the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, University College London and Imperial College London.

Rounding out the top 10 were University of Chicago and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

Nangyang Technological University in Singapore ranked 11th, making it the highest-ranking university in Asia.