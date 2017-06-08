Society launches ‘Can’t Wait Card’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Society of Inflammatory Bowel Disease on Tuesday introduced the nation’s first “Can’t Wait Card” in an effort to help people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) by asking business owners to allow cardholders to access their toilets when needed.

The group held a news conference in Taipei to raise public awareness of the disease — a chronic inflammation of the digestive tract.

A 35-year-old man said he experiences diarrhea about 10 to 20 times a day and has had blood transfusions because of a low red blood cell count caused by blood in stools — a common symptom of IBD.

A young woman said she also had frequent diarrhea and blood in stool for about six months, and lost about 7kg to 8kg in a month.

She sought medical treatment and was diagnosed with IBD, which is now under control with medication, she said.

Wong Jau-min (翁昭旼), society chairman and an attending physician at National Taiwan University Hospital’s internal medicine division, said IBD includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis (UC), and is a type of autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system fails to identify true pathogens and instead attacks intestinal cells, causing chronic inflammation.

As early IBD symptoms can be confused with other types of intestinal infection, people tend to overlook the symptoms and underestimate the disease, he said.

National Health Insurance statistics showed that from 1998 to 2013, the number of people with IBD increased 26 fold, Wong said.

The sharp increase can be attributed in part to better diagnosis of the disease, but a major cause is children growing up in an “overly clean” environment with limited pathogen exposure, which might have led to an altered immune system, Wong said.

The ultimate goal of treating IBD is to relieve the symptoms, improve nutrition intake, allow intestinal mucous membranes to heal and prevent serious complications that may require surgery, Kaohsiung Municipal Ta-Tung Hospital vice superintendent Wu Deng-chyang (吳登強) said.

There are several medical options for treating IBD, including classic immunosuppressive drugs that suppress actions of the immune system and its inflammatory response, and new immunosuppressive drugs that more precisely target the factors responsible for IBD, causing less adverse side effects.

Wu urged people who experience frequent mucus and blood in stool, abdominal pain and diarrhea for more than three weeks, severe urgency to defecate and sudden weight loss to seek medical attention.