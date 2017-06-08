Hello Kitty model trains sell fast after long wait

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Nearly 200 people stood in line at the Taipei Railway Station yesterday morning to purchase Hello Kitty-themed Taroko Express model trains.

The sale of the model trains was launched to celebrate the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) 130th anniversary tomorrow.

The TRA said it had secured authorization from Sanrio Co, the Japanese firm that licenses sales of the popular cartoon character, and had been preparing the model trains since last year.

Although the sale did not begin until 10am yesterday, buyers started lining up on Tuesday night as there were only 350 sets for sale in Taipei, with each set costing NT$18,000.

A man surnamed Lo (羅), who works in the electronics industry, said he had asked for a day off yesterday and got in line at 8pm on Tuesday.

Lo said he was lucky to be the first in line, adding that he waited for 14 hours and hardly got any sleep last night.

“The model train is very exquisite and detailed. It is also a licensed product from Sanrio and is definitely worth collecting, even though the price is high. I am happy I was able to get one. Now I can go home and sleep,” he said.

Another railway fan, surnamed Huang (黃), also lined up at 8pm on Tuesday.

He said the model train looks exactly like the real Hello Kitty-themed Taroko Express train.

“You can run the train on the model railroad track by connecting the track’s power system. I cannot wait to go home and try it,” Huang said.

All 350 sets were sold out by 11am yesterday, the TRA said.