Infrastructure plan review should be held: civic group

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A special budget review for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program should be put on hold until reviews of budgets for government-owned firms are completed, the Citizen Congress Watch said yesterday.

“Even though the budget for state-owned enterprises has been routinely delayed in recent years, it is normally still passed by May or June. This year it has not and the major issue is whether it will be taken up by the [legislature’s] general assembly now that committees have already expended a huge amount of energy,” Citizen Congress Watch president Hawang Shiow-duan (黃秀端) said, adding that at NT$5 trillion (US$166 billion), the budget is more than five times the size of the budget used to fund government ministries.

“The new budgets are due to take effect in Spetember — when that happens, how is there going to be time to address the old one?” she said.

“We have calculated that last year and this year about 80 committee meetings were held on this budget, but none of the decisions made can go into effect until it is passed by the general assembly,” Citizen Congress Watch department of policy director Allen Tian (田君陽) said, adding that budgetary provisions allow agencies to continue spending based the previous year’s budget if the Legislative Yuan fails to approve new budgetary requests on time.

“What is the basis for reviewing the special budget when the ordinary budget has not been passed?” Citizen Congress Watch executive director Chang Hung-lin (張宏林) said.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said the budget for government-owned firms had been submitted later than that for regular government operations, meaning reviews could be completed toward the end of the legislative session if there was time.

He added that there were still portions of the budget that had yet to clear committee review, making it impossible to schedule a general assembly vote.

Passage of last year’s state-owned enterprise budget was delayed until the last day of its budgetary year after the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) bombarded the budget with more than 1,800 amendments in a boycott intended as retaliation over legislation targeting illicit party assets.

Additional reporting by Peng Wan-hsin