High-speed rail to offer students summer discounts

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) has announced special discounts of up to 50 percent for high-school and university students over the summer vacation.

Discounts of 50 percent, 30 percent or 15 percent on the ticket prices will be available for students aged 12 or older from July 1 to Aug. 31, THSRC said.

Children below 12 years old get an automatic 50 percent discount.

A 30 percent discount will be available for most trains running from 9am to 11am and from 8pm to 9:30pm from Monday to Thursday, the THSRC Web site said.

A 50 percent discount will be offered on select trains departing before 6:45am or after 9:45pm from Monday to Sunday, while 15 percent discounts will be offered on some trains from Friday to Sunday.

People who purchase discounted tickets will have to show their ID or health insurance card, or for those over 19 years old, their student ID cards, THSRC said.

International student ID card holders are not eligible for the discount, it said.

To accommodate an expected increase in travelers, THSRC said that starting on July 1, it would run seven additional trains every week, boosting its weekly services to 974, of which 356 will offer the discounted tickets.