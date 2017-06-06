Church draws visitors with Mary statue

By Tseng Nai-chiang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Catholic church in Chiayi County that traces its roots to the Qing Dynasty has been attracting visitors with its statue of the Virgin Mary adorned in clothing reminiscent of the Qing empress dowager Cixi (慈禧太后).

Meishan Township (梅山) Evangelical Society chairman Kuo Ming-che (郭明哲) said the statue of Mary holding a young Jesus is modeled on an apparition said to have been witnessed in Qingyuan County in China’s Hebei Province in 1900.

There is rumored to be a similar statue at the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Kuo said, adding that this shows the spirit of Catholic followers, who adopt local customs wherever they go.

Church documents record that the statue in China was commissioned by Catholics in Qingyuan who, after witnessing an apparition, wanted to thank Mary for giving them spiritual strength during the Boxer Rebellion.

The documents say the Cixi-style clothing was used to give the statue Chinese characteristics.

A French artist was commissioned to paint its clothing, the documents say, adding that a fan held in the statue’s right hand was replaced with a staff.

The statue’s face was painted white, like in traditional images of Mary. In the styling of the Chinese palace of the time, Mary and Jesus were given jeweled crowns. The Jesus figure was adorned with a belt and Chinese-style slippers.

Chao Shih-i (趙士儀), head priest of the local diocese, said that after establishing communications with a parish in China’s Shandong Province in the 1980s, members of the Sisters of Our Lady of China arranged to create a replica of the Qingyuan statue.

The Meishan statue was placed within the National Shrine of Our Lady of China beside the Meishan church when the shrine was rebuilt in 1989.

Kuo said the church has become a pilgrimage destination for worshipers to pay respects to Our Lady of China.

The shrine and statue are open to the public all day, Kuo said.

Kuo said he hopes visitors will remain quiet while visiting to maintain the sanctity of the shrine.

A path behind the church leads to an image of Christ on the cross, which is also open to visitors, he said.

A mountain-water spring was also previously accessible, but was closed last year after litter problems arose.

Lee Hsu-yan (李旭彥), chief executive of the Meishan Culture and Education Foundation, said the church is one of four main places of worship in the township along with the Yu Hsu-kung Temple (玉虛宮), the Chan Lin-ssu Temple (禪林寺) and the Chang Lao Presbyterian Church.