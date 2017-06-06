CPBL, CWB agree on customized weather forecasts

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) is to receive customized weather forecasts for its 12 baseball stadiums across the nation, starting next month.

CPBL chairman John Wu (吳志揚) and Central Weather Bureau Director-General Shin Tsay-chyn (辛在勤) yesterday signed a letter of intent, which states that starting on July 5, the league is to receive seven-day weather forecasts on a daily basis for its stadiums.

Professional baseball fans will also be able to receive real-time weather forecasts every three hours for the next 48 hours through the CWB or CPBL Web sites.

The service will allow fans to know the weather in each stadium ahead of time and enable the league to make plans in advance if necessary, the bureau said.

“CPBL staff can use the weather information to determine whether they should have the stadium canvass on hand to cover the field before it rains. It would also help them prepare a backup plan if the game has to be suspended because of rain. Up-to-date weather information would reduce the uncertainty that baseball fans and teams have to face,” the bureau said in a statement.

The league consists of first-tier and second-tier players who play in more than 300 games at the 12 stadiums around the country each year, Wu said.

The customized weather information will help CPBL staff be better equipped to make changes to games due to the rain or other inclement weather conditions, he said.

Fans, staff, umpires and players are all affected if a game is disrupted by bad weather, Shin said.

“In the past, we could only count on general forecasts for a city or a county. Now we can have weather forecasts for 368 townships and travel destinations across the nation. We are aiming to gradually improve our capacity to offer customized weather reports for much smaller areas and for specific locations,” he said.