NHIA expenses double in 20 years

The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) yesterday said its annual expenditures more than doubled in the past two decades, with some patients misusing the system.
Annual expenditures increased from NT$252 billion (US$8.37 billion) in 1998 to about NT$593.3 last year, the agency said.
Some of the additional costs were incurred by an excessive use of resources by a small number of people, the agency said, adding that one patient last year requested 24 computerized tomography (CT) scans.
A total of NT$68.8 billion was spent on the 20 most expensive National Health Insurance (NHI)-covered examination procedures last year, including NT$9.2 billion on CT scans, NT$9.1 billion on ultrasound imaging, NT$5.9 billion on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans and NT$5.5 billion on cardiac enzyme and lipid profile tests.
An analysis of the expenditure growth showed that annual spending on CT scans increased from NT$3.1 billion to NT$9.2 billion since 1998, while spending on MRI increased from NT$1.3 billion to NT$5.8 billion.
NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said that while the agency respects the decisions of medical professionals, it questioned the need for repeated and redundant examinations, citing the case of a 36-year-old man in central Taiwan who received 24 CT scans at seven hospitals in one year for the same head injury and chest pains.
Other cases last year included a person who had 96 hematology tests, another who had 21 abdominal ultrasonographs and a third undergoing 10 MRIs, Lee said.
“Examinations such as ultrasounds and CT scans are non-invasive, so some patients might feel less stressed by the procedures, and considering their efficacy and convenience, they are indeed helpful in diagnosis,” Lee said.
However, repeated examinations within a short period of time is mostly redundant and becomes a burden in the NHI system, he added.
To achieve a more reasonable distribution of medical resources, the agency is pushing for a system that shares information about patients’ examinations across the NHI network so that healthcare professionals can see patient records for the previous six months.
NHIA official Tzeng Wen-fu (曾玟富) said patients who had CT scans and MRIs more than three times in 90 days, abdominal ultrasonographs more than twice or X-rays on the same body part more than 10 times in one month, would be listed as subjects for purposive review to understand how the person is using NHI resources.