ITRI, Thai agency to cooperate on innovation efforts

Staff writer, with CNA

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on innovative applications, the institute said in a statement.

A signing ceremony was held on Friday in Thailand, with institute president Liu Jonq-min (劉仲明) and executive vice president Chang Pei-zen (張培仁), and NSTDA president Narong Sirilertworakul and executive vice president Werasak Udomkichdecha signing the document.

Institute chairman Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) and Thai Vice Minister of Science and Technology Pornchai Tarkulwaranont witnessed the signing ceremony.

The agreement would pave the way for Taiwanese companies to participate in the creation of an innovation-oriented economic corridor in eastern Thailand and would help realize the government’s efforts to encourage cooperation with target countries under its “new southbound policy,” the institute said.

Thailand has been promoting a large-scale economic reform plan called “Thailand 4.0” that is aimed at the digital, biotech and innovation fields. A crucial element is the promotion of the kingdom’s 1.5 trillion baht (US$44 billion) Eastern Economic Corridor plan, it said.

The goal is to turn the eastern part of Thailand into the most advanced economic development center in ASEAN, and a hub and a corridor from which Thai products can enter Myanmar and Cambodia, the institute said.

The institute and NSTDA are to serve as intermediaries in assisting the governments of the two nations in tapping into the needs of the private sector, while closely monitoring technology-related development trends, the statement said.

The institute and the Thai agency would also support each other with their respective expertise in science and technology, the statement said.