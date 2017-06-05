INTERVIEW: Moving the National Palace Museum in new directions

Liberty Times (LT): From your experience, is the National Palace Museum tradition-heavy and resistant to change as an institution?

Lin Jeng-yi (林正儀): The museum is in a unique situation where it has ingrained traditions, but also a plethora of different views generated by its staff or other individuals. The museum often finds it impossible to implement policies through direct administrative orders.

The museum’s management has to find ways to convey how such policies have come to be, in a positive manner, to these staffers. We also have to, if possible, endeavor to avoid sensitive issues such as political ideologies.

Due to such difficulties, personnel costs and day-to-day administrative work account for 80 percent of the museum’s annual budget.

Despite such difficulties, we have produced our own polices. Take, for example, the policy to promote Taiwan through the National Palace Museum. It provides clear instructions that the museum should endeavor to break out of its formerly cloistered administrative functions and connect with the local culture.

The policy led to the idea of making the museum more modern and more approachable for the public. We need to consider how the museum is to connect with local culture and society, and how to share the values that have heretofore been limited within the museum with the public.

LT: Is “making the museum more public” a concept, or an actual policy?

Lin: The concept of making the museum more public, managed by professionals and increased public participation revolves around organizational reform.

The museum is going to have to deliver a four-year plan for changes in organizing its personnel based on exhibit contents, how the public will be involved in such decisions and how the museum will cooperate with outside sources.

I hope the museum will eventually connect with other Taiwanese museums in terms of research results or techniques to repair items. We are also seeking to come up with ways to motivate the public to visit the museum so that it would be better accepted and understood by Taiwanese society.

LT: You have mentioned the project to promote Taiwan through the museum. Is there a plan behind the project, or is it just an idea?

Lin: We have, over the past year, been coming up with plans to help implement the project. To achieve this goal, the museum’s international exchange office will have to increase its efforts to promote the museum, or alternatively, the museum will to have to launch exhibition tours or exchange artworks with international museums through a four-year program.

The museum has to date largely leaned on China-centric thoughts, in both political ideology and arts development. The museum should endeavor to explore the possibility of expressing the exhibition of art in a more local manner, or in the vein of Eastern-style art and culture.

Through such endeavors, we hope to encourage our citizens and foreigners to re-discover art and culture through the lens of pan-Asia or pan-Taiwan, instead of a China-centric view.

Should it become possible to consider the culture and art of the East by identifying oneself as Taiwanese, then we have subjectivity of research, through which we could offer difference of interpretations, which will then facilitate the West’s recognition of our culture and art.

Therefore, it is important for us to have subjectivity in our research methodology so we could offer our interpretation of the museum’s collection.