Doctor advises exercise to reduce risk of heart attack

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Pain on the left side of the chest, in the chin, the insides of the arms and the upper abdomen, along with shortness of breath and breaking out in a sweat might be signs that someone is experiencing a myocardial infarction and emergency services should be contacted, a National Taiwan University Hospital doctor said on Wednesday.

Arteriosclerosis is the main cause of heart disease and is a regressive condition, the seven main causes of which are age, hereditary diseases, smoking, obesity, hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia and hypertension, Yunlin County branch director and cardiologist Huang Jui-jen (黃瑞仁) said.

People diagnosed with at least three of the seven are considered in the high-risk group for potential heart attack, Huang said.

The ages at which men and women become more susceptible to heart attacks are 45 and 55 respectively, while families with a history of heart attacks or cerebrovascular obstruction could have a hereditary weakness in blood vessels, Huang said.

The Health Promotion Administration defines obesity as having a waist size larger than 90cm or 80cm respectively for men and women.

People should exercise at least 150 minutes per week, Huang said, adding that optimally, people should strive for a heartbeat per minute of 110 to 130 during exercise.

One out of five patients suffers a fatal cardiac arrhythmia within 24 hours of a experiencing a cardiac attack, Huang said, adding this was why patients who think they might be experiencing a heart attack should call an ambulance.