Calls for higher fines after Taoyuan dumping

By Hsieh Wu-Hsiung / Staff reporter

A great amount of construction waste from New Taipei City was illegally dumped on farmland in Taoyuan, two city councilors said yesterday, questioning whether the policy of monitoring trucks via the Global Positioning System (GPS) is useful.

A construction company registered in New Taipei City dumped tonnes of waste on farmland across the border of Taoyuan’s Dasi (大溪) and Pingjhen (平鎮) districts, Taoyuan city councilors Shu Tsui-ling (舒翠玲) and Yang Chao-wei (楊朝偉) said in the council’s question-and-answer session.

The area covered by the waste measures 3,600 ping (1.19 hectares), Shu said.

Local residents had reported that hundreds of trucks entered and left the neighborhood during the past week to dump waste, asking “How is it possible that the authorities did not see so many trucks?” she said.

The farmland, situated across the border of Dasi and Pingjhen, had become a gray zone that no one bothered to regulate, Yang said.

Taoyuan’s Department of Agriculture Director Guo Cheng-chuan (郭承泉) said the department had examined the farm and will ask the company to provide an explanation.

If the company failed to clean up the waste within a given timeframe it would face fines, he said.

Under the city’s Construction Earthwork Regulation Act (桃園市營建剩餘土石方管理自治條例), implemented earlier this year, the government can monitor the whereabouts of vehicles carrying construction waste through the use of GPS tracking devices, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said.

If a company failed to install a GPS system or deliberately turned it off, it would face fines, he said, adding that public servants could be prosecuted if they covered up a company’s illegal dumping activities.

The act stipulates that companies found in violation of the act could face a fine of up to NT$100,000.

However, Yang said the city should raise the maximum fine to keep companies from other municipalities from dumping their waste in Taoyuan.