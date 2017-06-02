Drivers to be fined for making wrong turns: ministry

By Cheng Wei-chi / Staff reporter

Drivers are soon to face a fine up to NT$1,800 if they activate the wrong signal light when trying to make a turn or changing lanes, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said.

The ministry said it is finalizing amendments to the Rules on Road Traffic Safety (道路交通安全規則), with the proposed changes expected to take effect on July 1.

Current rules only require drivers to activate their signal lights or use hand gestures when changing lanes.

However, some drivers turn on the wrong signal or activate their blinkers by mistake, which could mislead other motorists, creating a dangerous situation, the ministry said.

The proposed amendment would stipulate that drivers should turn on signals that accurately indicate the direction they intend to proceed, the ministry said.

Those who activate the wrong signals would be fined between NT$600 and NT$1,800, it said.

Other proposed changes include requiring heavy-duty motorcycles to observe some of the rules that apply to cars, including parking, and changing the penalty for senior motorists driving with an expired license.

Drivers aged 75 and above are fined between NT$1,800 and NT$3,600 for driving with an expired license.

The proposed revision stipulates that senior drivers would not have to pay the fine if they pass a physical test or voluntarily return their license to the highway authority, the ministry said.

Requiring senior drivers to renew their licenses periodically would ascertain they are still capable of driving, the ministry said.

The requirement is not a form of punishment, but rather designed to care for and protect them, it said.