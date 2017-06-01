Everyone can be a hero through organ donation, ad says

Staff writer, with CNA

A short film promoting organ donation has received praise after its release online by National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH).

The idea to create a short film came from Kuo Ting-chun (郭庭均), a physician at the hospital’s Department of Traumatology, and an NTUH promotional team for organ donation.

Organ donation has gained wide acceptance in Taiwan, particularly among young people, but people still lack knowledge about the subject, Kuo said.

He said some people wrongly believe that if they sign an organ donor card, they would not be treated at a hospital if they fell ill.

To increase understanding on the subject of organ donation, Kuo and his team worked out a plan to promote the idea that everyone could do something great through organ donation.

The short film features a young man nicknamed A-lun (阿倫), who keeps failing in his attempts to be a hero.

At a convenience store, he tries to subdue a robber, but is beaten to it by a female clerk. On another occasion, he tries to rescue a child who has fallen into a swimming pool, but develops a cramp in his leg.

One day, A-lun faints and is rushed to hospital, where he is declared dead due to a brain hemorrhage.

A-lun’s mother discovers that he has signed an organ donor card and she agrees to proceed with organ donations. His liver is donated to a crime-fighting police chief, while components of his eyes are given to a young girl, allowing her to see the world again, and his heart is donated to a life guard.

The film was adapted from the real-life stories of several organ donors, Kuo said.

About 9,000 people nationwide are awaiting organ transplants, while organ donors number only about 200 per year, statistics show.

Families usually find it difficult to make decisions about organ donations after the death of a loved one, Kuo said, adding that religious beliefs are one factor complicating such decisions.