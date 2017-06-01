COA to expand its disaster insurance program for farmers

Staff writer, with CNA

The Council of Agriculture (COA), which last year launched a farm produce insurance program for pear, mango and sugar-apple growers, announced it is to expand the coverage to include rice this year and bananas next year.

The council has issued 164 insurance policies to pear farmers and six policies to mango farmers, Bureau of Agricultural Finance Director Hsu Wei-wen (許維文) said.

Sugar-apples, the most vulnerable of all the crops the government protects under the program, are now covered by 92 insurance policies, Hsu said.

In September, rice is likely to be included, along with specific aquaculture products such as grouper, and six types of greenhouse facilities are to be added by the end of the year, the official said.

Bananas, the second-most vulnerable cash crop, will have to wait until next year to be included in the government insurance program, because relevant data is still being gathered, he said.

The Kaohsiung and Pingtung governments have asked the council to provide insurance policies for all categories of aquaculture for damage from heavy rainfall and typhoons.

However, the council would not be able to provide insurance for such farmers until next year at the earliest, Hsu said.

Under the scheme, the government subsidizes insurance premiums for farmers, who can receive compensation for losses caused by natural disasters. The compensation is higher for those who pay their premiums in full.

The output of Taiwan’s agricultural sector is about NT$500 billion (US$16.61 billion) per year, while losses caused by natural disasters average about NT$10.7 billion per year, Hsu said, citing council statistics from the past 10 years.