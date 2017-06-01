Court upholds life sentence for rape, murder

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan High Court yesterday upheld the verdict of Tsai Jung-shu (蔡榮樹), who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a schoolgirl almost 30 years ago.

The crimes took place at a school in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) in 1990, but Tsai was only arrested in 2011, after his DNA was found to match the evidence.

Tsai was given a life sentence and deprived of his civil rights for life. However, the sentence can still be appealed.

Police were called to the scene in May 1990 when the body of a 13-year-old girl was discovered inside a school building.

Forensic examination indicated the girl had been raped and died from suffocation. Investigators were able to collect semen samples from the girl’s body

As Taiwan had not yet built up a database of DNA samples from convicted criminals, the case remained unresolved as police had no leads on possible suspects.

Only about 20 years later, when Kaohsiung police detained and questioned then-50-year-old Tsai in connection with a sexual assault in Kaohsiung, was a sample of his DNA collected and sent to the National Police Agency’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, which found that they matched DNA evidence from the Nangang school rape and murder case.

Under questioning, Tsai admitted to going to the school in question with his elder brother, finding the girl walking alone and taking her to the fifth floor of the school building, according to the ruling.

Tsai and his brother grabbed the girl and wrapped her face and wrists in tape before Tsai raped her, and the girl died of suffocation, the ruling said.

Tsai and his brother gave contradictory testimonies during investigation and Tsai was convicted for the rape and murder, as the semen sample matched his DNA, while his brother was acquitted due to a lack of evidence of his involvement.

Tsai’s lawyer in a subsequent appeal took the case all the way to the Supreme Court, which ordered a retrial at the High Court over concerns that the case might have expired under the statute of limitations by the time of Tsai’s arrest.