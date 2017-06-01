Lee Ming-che’s wife sends letters asking for help

Staff writer, with CNA

The wife of Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been detained in China since March 19, yesterday sent two letters to the government requesting help to visit her husband.

Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜) asked the Ministry of Justice to assist her in requesting a humanitarian visit from the Chinese government and asked the Mainland Affairs Council for assistance in reapply for a “Taiwan compatriot travel document.”

She said she would not consider hiring any lawyers until she sees her husband.

Deputy Minister of Justice Chen Ming-tang (陳明堂) yesterday said his ministry has still not received any formal notification from Beijing about Lee Ming-che’s arrest, nor had it been told where he was being held.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katharine Chang (張小月) said the council and other government agencies had been discussing how to assist Lee Ching-yu.