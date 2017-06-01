DPP defends government over landslide criticism

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers and politicians yesterday accused Hualien County Commissioner Fu Kun-chi (傅崑萁) of playing politics with his criticism of the central government in the wake of Sunday’s landslide that blocked a portion of Suhua Highway (蘇花公路, Highway No. 9).

The highway is the main roadway connecting Yilan and Hualian counties and the landslide hit the Jiugongli (九宮里) section near the 112.6km milepost, blocking traffic between Yilan’s Suao (蘇澳) and Nanao (南澳) townships. It was partially reopened yesterday, with traffic restrictions.

Fu, an independent, criticized President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) for leaving east coast residents stranded and making little effort to improve the highway, which is often blocked by landslides.

“The government is pushing its Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Plan, but there is nothing forward-looking when Hualien and Taitung residents have no proper infrastructure,” Fu said.

“Hualien and Taitung residents should be given an explanation about when the second phase of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project will begin. Otherwise [the DPP] should not try to deceive voters in Hualien,” he said.

However, the DPP caucus said that there was no “second phase” of the highway project, and accused Fu of trying to create confusion and using the accident to boost his election hopes amid speculation that he might run for Taipei mayor next year.

“The Hualien commissioner should understand the transportation situation in Hualien and Taitung [counties] better than anyone else. He is not being a responsible official when he makes groundless criticisms to defame the government,” DPP Legislator Yeh Yi-chin (葉宜津) said.

The Suhua improvement project, aimed at improving road safety and reducing driving times between Suao and Hualien County, is divided into three sections: Suao to Dongao (東澳), Nanao to Heping (和平) and Hejhong (和中) to Hualien’s Dacingshuei (大清水).

Despite delays, the section between Suao to Dongao is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and the remaining sections next year.

Transportation along the east coast has been an issue for decades as the area is landslide-prone and the railroad capacity is limited, but the problem could not be solved with politics, just long-term engineering, DPP Legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said.

“It is regrettable that a local government head made such inappropriate criticism, and the ‘second phase of the improvement project’ was completely baseless,” Vice Premier Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) said during the DPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting.

The government has planned to turn the entire Hualien to Taitung railway line into a double-track system with a planned budget of NT$41 billion (US$1.36 billion) to improve the rail capacity in eastern Taiwan and the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program includes NT$21 billion of that budget, the DPP said.