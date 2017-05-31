People reminded to file income tax today: tax bureau

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The government has reminded the public to file 2016 income tax returns before the extended deadline tomorrow to avoid penalties.

Government offices have been closed for two days for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, National Taxation Bureau officials said yesterday, adding that they expect a rush before tomorrow’s deadline to file yearly income tax returns when businesses and government offices resume normal operations today.

Because of the extended long weekend holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival, the normal May 31 deadline was extended by one day and people can still file statements by tomorrow to avoid incurring penalties, officials said.

The bureau has been encouraging people to use “e-filing,” but people can file returns in person at local tax offices, which are usually at or near municipal or district government offices.

The tax bureau has an English-language Web site for Alien Residence Card holders.

“E-filing” for foreigners can be downloaded at www.tax.nat.gov.tw/info_IFNen_download.html?id=9.

Bureau officials said all Taiwanese and foreign nationals earning an income in the past 12 months must file an income tax return, adding that those under 20 years of age can file with their parents as dependents, using a single return for the whole household.

There are two ways to pay taxes owed using the “e-filing” system. People can print the tax bill and pay at banks or post offices or at a convenience store if the amount owed is less than NT$20,000.

Payments can be made using a bank card online.

Refunds can be sent by check through the mail to a person’s registered address, or deposited into a bank account if the account information is provided when papers are filed.