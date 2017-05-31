FEATURE: Facebook called on to open Taiwan branch

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Youth rights advocates yesterday called on the government to request Facebook and other social media platforms to establish branch offices in Taiwan to handle user complaints over disturbing content.

The call for social media companies to respect local laws came after an investigative report by the Guardian into Facebook’s internal guidelines on posts, which advocates said could infringe on Taiwan’s regulations to protect young people from potentially harmful online content.

The report said Facebook deletes posts threatening the lives of state leaders, but retains posts that are not considered “credible threats.”

The information obtained by the British newspaper also showed that content reviewers at Facebook are not required to eliminate videos depicting violent death as “such posts can help create awareness of mental health issues.”

Meanwhile, photographs of children experiencing non-sexual physical abuse and bullying are not removed, provided that the posts do not contain “sadistic” or “celebratory” elements.

Facebook users are also allowed to share images of animal abuse, the report said, with some of them being marked “disturbing” if they show “extremely upsetting imagery.”

The report said that in addition to reviewing potentially problematic content, Facebook moderators are required to handle up to 6.5 million reports per week concerning possibly fake accounts.

Due to their heavy workload, moderators often have only 10 seconds to decide if a post should be deleted, the report said.

However, some people view Facebook’s actions as censorship, it said.

National Chengchi University Department of Radio and Television professor Huang Wei-wei (黃葳威), who was in charge of iWIN, a government-sponsored agency handling public complaints related to online content and relaying the complaints to government agencies said local offices are needed.

She said that Facebook’s guidelines clearly contravene the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), which bans public broadcasts of children being physically abused or engaging in obscene acts.

Such content is normally banned by nations around the world, she added.

Huang said 13 million people use Facebook in Taiwan, more than the number of users in Australia.

The government should ask Facebook to comply with local laws so children are not exposed to harmful online content, she said.

“Facebook should have an office in Taiwan to handle user complaints. The company cannot simply focus on boosting its clicks. It should fulfill its social responsibilities, abide by laws and protect minors,” she said.

Facebook should also inform users what content that is banned in each nation, she added.

Facebook is technically capable of preventing its users from being exposed to what would be considered harmful content in different nations, Huang said.

During the 2014 “Umbrella movement” in Hong Kong, Facebook blocked users from certain IP addresses from accessing violent content after receiving multiple complaints.

The same method has been used to block commercials of some prescription drugs sold in the US that are illegal in other nations, she said.

Huang urged iWIN to communicate with social media operators and find a balance between protecting freedom of speech and safeguard the interests of children, rather than handling such matters only when public complaints are received.