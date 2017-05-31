Illegal firearms recovered in Hsinchu residence raid

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A man is being held for questioning after police yesterday raided a Hsinchu County residence where a number of modified handguns and gas-powered rifles were found, officials said, adding that they are investigating the possibility that the suspect might have sold weapons to others.

Police said the suspect, surnamed Lu (呂), has been transferred to the Hsinchu District Prosecutors’ Office and is being investigated over alleged violations of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例).

Lu told police he is a gun collector and that the firearms found in his home are for recreational use.

The raid was coordinated by the Taipei City Police Criminal Investigation Division, which had Lu under surveillance after receiving an anonymous tip off.

Division officials said they recovered 10 firearms, including a .22 caliber mini-revolver, a Berreta pistol, a Taurus PT92 handgun, gun barrels and parts of gas-powered rifles.

A mini-revolver can be easily concealed inside a belt, pants pocket, or taped to the body, and is used by intelligence agencies and other specialized national security personnel, police said.

The suspect is to be questioned over the origin of the mini-revolver, as well as the other weapons, officials said.

Lu is suspected of setting up a small-scale “gun factory” as drills, boring and polishing machines, and other machinery was found in the basement of his home, police said.

Police cited Lu as saying that collecting guns and playing outdoor survival games are his hobbies, and the machinery in his home is used to disassemble parts and to make modifications to firearms.

“I am not doing anything illegal. The firearms were made at home and have not been taken outside to do anything criminal,” Lu said.

Lu built a shooting range in his basement to test-fire his weapons, officials said.

It is the second time Lu has come under investigation. His home has been raided before on suspicion of illegal firearm possession.

Police said they want to determine if Lu was modifying and producing handguns for profit.

Lu is suspected of selling weapons to gang members, officials said, adding that firearms can be sold for a high prices on the streets.