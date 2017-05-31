Su urged to act on transitional justice

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) is to hold an extraordinary cross-party negotiation today to review a transitional justice bill, as families of victims of the 228 Massacre ramp up pressure on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pass the legislation.

Sources from bereaved families of the massacre and the White Terror era said that they have scheduled a meeting with Su out of concerns about the delay in passing the bill, which seems to have come to a standstill since last year.

As the bill addresses actions perpetrated by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) — such as the execution of dissidents — during the nation’s authoritarian era, a heated debate is expected to take place today at the legislature in Taipei.

The message that the families want to convey to Su is that the bill must be passed by the end of the extraordinary legislative session next month, Taiwan 228 Incident Care Association director-general Pan Hsin-hsing (潘信行) said.

“The move is meant to be a reminder, but it also seeks to apply pressure by telling the legislature that we will not put up with its procrastination,” Pan said.

“President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration and DPP lawmakers should pick up the pace, as it is the hope of the bereaved families that the bill is passed and that transitional justice is upheld,” he said.

However, Su said that he hopes to meet with the families after the legislature finishes reviewing pension reform bills during the extraordinary session.

Hung Wei-chien (洪維健), a family member of a massacre victim, said that it has been a year since Tsai pledged to publish a report on her administration’s investigation into the incident.

“With legislative efforts at a standstill, Tsai is bound to break her promise,” Hung said.

He said that he could not see any resolve by the DPP to pass the bill.

“Same-sex marriage supporters campaigned for 30 years before the Council of Grand Justices pronounced the Civil Code unconstitutional,” he said.

“White Terror era victims have waited for nearly 70 years and are passing away one after another. We cannot wait anymore,” he added.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said that the party’s determination to pass the bill has not wavered, but that since the KMT has continued to boycott the bill on the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, the reviews of other bills have been delayed.

He said that the transitional justice bill would “definitely” be discussed during the extraordinary session, adding that it would be put to a vote should the cross-party negotiation end in a stalemate.