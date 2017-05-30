TRA to sell 130 pocket watches for Railways Day

By Cheng Wei-chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Sunday announced that it would be selling 130 commemorative pocket watches on Friday next week to mark this year’s Railways Day.

The watches, modeled after historical timepieces used by railroad workers, would cost NT$49,999 (US$1,660) and come with a carrying pouch, a storage box and a porcelain plate from the Franz Collection valued at NT$5,880, the agency said.

Sales of railroad merchandise and other items have been increasing, it said, giving as an example the rising sales of lunch boxes sold on trains and at stations.

Total merchandise sales reached NT$33 million last year, an increase of 33 percent from a year earlier, the TRA said.

The highest-grossing item last year was the Hello Kitty lunch box, which generated revenue of NT$2.73 million for the agency, it said.

Wind-up model trains came in second, generating NT$2.6 million, the TRA said, adding that the models had proved popular over the years.

The models generate high revenue despite their low price, as they are sold in a variety of locations, including on the trains, TRA officials said.

A limited-edition Hello Kitty plush toy produced in cooperation with Sanrio Co, the character’s license holder, generated revenue of more than NT$1 million last year, they said.

The TRA expects a 30 percent increase in merchandise sales this year from last, as revenue from the watches is expected to reach NT$6.5 million, the officials said.

Limited-edition model trains would also be sold for Railways Day, they said, adding that they expect the combined revenue from the watches and models to exceed NT$10 million.

The TRA would also work with stationery company San Wen Tong to offer railroad-themed pens and other seasonal items, they said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said that wind-up models of its 700T trains and related merchandise are in high demand.