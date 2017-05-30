More than 6 million packs of illegal cigarettes seized

Staff writer, with CNA

The government’s efforts to crack down on tobacco-smuggling have borne fruit, resulting in the seizure of more than 6 million packs of contraband cigarettes over the past six months, Minister of Finance Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) said yesterday.

Since Oct. 20 last year, the Ministry of Finance, in cooperation with other government agencies, has adopted tougher measures to combat cigarette and tobacco smuggling ahead of the implementation of legislation raising the health surcharge on cigarettes from NT$10 (US$0.33) per pack to NT$20 per pack as of June 12, which might spur smuggling, Shen said.

About 6.22 million packs of smuggled cigarettes have been confiscated during the six-month period, he said.

For the first half of this month, about 1 million packs have been seized, he added.

The government has cracked down on suspicious practices, such as local fishermen having their boats registered as foreign vessels, a National Treasury Administration official said.

It has also drafted an amendment that would expand the range of smuggling inspections from within 12 nautical miles to 24 nautical miles (22.2km to 44.4km) off Taiwan, the official said, adding that the proposal would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The ministry urged the public to report counterfeit tobacco and alcohol products, adding that informants would be given a cash reward of up to NT$4.8 million.