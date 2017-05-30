QR codes to help visitors find Taipei police centers

Staff writer, with CNA

A four-digit code and specialized QR code are to be created for Taipei’s 92 police stations so that foreign visitors can easily find them, especially during the Summer Universiade, the Taipei Police Department said.

The number of foreign visitors have significantly increased and foreigners are often confused by English translations when they seek police assistance, Foreign Affairs Division officials said.

In an effort to make the city more welcoming to foreign visitors, the department said it has translated the name and address of all Taipei police stations and given them each a four-digit code and a QR code.

The location of and information about the nearest police station can be accessed by scanning the QR code with a smartphone, the officials said.

However, the department did not say where the QR codes could be found.

The first two digits of the four-digit code is the precinct number and the last two digits are the station’s radio code, officials said, giving as an example Xinyi Precinct’s (信義分局) Sunchang Li Police Station having the code 1103.

In case of an emergency, foreign visitors should dial “110” and ask to speak with an English-speaking officer who can contact the nearest police station, officials said.

The universiade is to take place from Aug. 19 to 30.

In other developments, the Taipei City Government on Thursday released a TV commercial for the universiade that has won positive reviews.

The commercial can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GsKWGHHigs