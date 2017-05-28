Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

Tang chief urges unity

Tang Prize Foundation chief executive officer Chern Jenn-chuan (陳振川), who is visiting Hong Kong, on Friday said that major award organizers in Taiwan and Hong Kong could work together to improve relations. Organizers for Taiwan’s Tang Prize and Hong Kong’s Shaw Prize Foundation, could cooperate for the betterment of society, Chern said, adding that his foundation could share its experience in promoting international educational collaboration with its Hong Kong counterparts. Chern said he hopes to seeing more cultural exchanges between Taiwan and Hong Kong, adding that the two share the same writing system and a similar understanding of Chinese culture. The Tang Prize awards, founded by Taiwanese entrepreneur Samuel Yin (尹衍樑), honor people who have made significant contributions to sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology and law. The Shaw Prize, established in 2002 under the auspices of entertainment mogul Run Run Shaw (邵逸夫), awards three prizes annually for contributions to astronomy, life science and medicine and mathematical sciences.

Drone grounds flights

A drone on Friday briefly suspended operations at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said. Air traffic controllers received a report from a Uni Air plane at about 1:43pm that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had been spotted 1.8km from the plane as it was approaching the airport, it said. The aircraft was about 5.5km from the airport, it said, adding that to ensure safety, the airport suspended all flights and reported the case to police. The airport did not resume normal operations until 2:31pm, delaying eight flights, the agency said. UAVs are banned within a 5km radius of airports and are not allowed to fly higher than 60m in non-restricted areas, the agency said.

Taiwanese held in Malaysia

A Taiwanese who escaped prosecution in Indonesia for telecom fraud was last week accused of a similar crime in Malaysia, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said. The 33-year-old man, surnamed Tsai (蔡), was arrested with 24 other suspects in a joint operation by Malaysia and the bureau. The suspected fraud ring is comprised of five Taiwanese and 20 Chinese and was allegedly run out of a private residence in Selangor, Malaysia. During the raid on the home, authorities found gateways, laptops, cellphones and other telecommunications equipment. The devices were seized by the police. Tsai, who was arrested by Indonesian police in 2015, escaped to Malaysia while still under investigation, the bureau said.

Emirates offers showers

Emirates airline yesterday said that one of its most well-known features — on board showers — would be made available to first-class passengers on the Taipei-Dubai route from Oct. 1. The carrier said it is planning to replace its 2-class A380 aircraft on the route with 3-class A380s, and the shower facilities would be available to first-class passengers, which has a seating capacity of 14. Passengers would be required to request use of the shower on booking, the airline said, adding that each person is allocated between 20 and 30 minutes in the facility, with five minutes of water supply. The 6m2 bathroom, which includes a shower, toilet, washbasin and hair dryer, features a marble and hickory design, the carrier said.