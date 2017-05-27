New Southbound Policy: ‘Southbound policy’ takes off in schools

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

At many schools of higher learning across Taiwan, a new cosmopolitan atmosphere appears to be taking hold. People can find more students speaking English and hear conversations in Hindi, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Malay, Thai and other languages from all over Asia.

In the past month, students from South and Southeast Asia at technical colleges and universities in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and other cities took part in cultural festivals featuring dance, music, traditional dress, art performances and food from the regions.

International students have been coming to Taiwan to take up academic studies or to attend the nation’s technical colleges for skills training in high-tech industries, electronics production and other manufacturing sectors.

ASEAN accounts for one-quarter of incoming students. Of the 29,634 students from these nations in Taiwan as of last year, most were from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. A relatively lower number of 1,444 students came from South Asia last year, with the majority from India.

TALENT DEVELOPMENT

The figures are expected to rise in the coming years as Taiwan welcomes international students with open arms under the government’s “new southbound policy.”

While the policy covers all nations of South and Southeast Asia, in addition to Australia and New Zealand, the first phase prioritizes intensifying interaction with India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

As a part of the policy, the Ministry of Education has earmarked NT$1 billion (US$33.2 million) for the New Southbound Talent Development Program.

One of the program’s main goals is to increase the number of students from ASEAN and South Asia by 20 percent each year, with the aim of reaching 58,000 by 2019, according to Department of International and Cross-Strait Education Director-General Yang Min-ling (楊敏玲).

“The program allows us to cultivate top-quality talent for businesses and industries, while helping Taiwan’s colleges and universities forge links to the outside world, and to promote international networking and people-to-people interactions with other Asian nations,” Yang said.

The program could encourage students to stay and work in Taiwan after graduation, which could boost the industrial workforce and raise Taiwan’s international competitiveness, she said, adding that there would also be projects for youth and for educational development in cultural and sports exchange events.

The program works in both directions and financial subsidies are on offer for young Taiwanese to study, undertake internships and job training, or do volunteer work in ASEAN and South Asia, where 4,000 such opportunities are to be provided starting this year.

Although Taiwan boasts affordable tuition and reasonable living costs, Yang said the government has set up financial aid and subsidy programs to attract talented students from ASEAN and South Asian nations for academic studies, technical training or research work.

These include the ministry’s Taiwan Scholarship — which waives tuition and fees on top of a monthly stipend of NT$15,000 for undergraduate students — and the the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship — a monthly stipend of NT$25,000 for Mandarin learning.

The financial support goes a long way to offset students’ accommodation and living expenses, she said.