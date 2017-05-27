Ban on Chinese human rights violators mulled

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is considering measures to ban blacklisted Chinese human rights violators from entering the country in response to the detention of a Taiwanese democracy advocate in China, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday.

Chiu announced the plan after a local non-governmental organization (NGO) issued a statement accusing the government of not doing enough to help secure the release of Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been detained in China for nearly 70 days.

The NGO is working to secure Lee’s release and sent a representative with his wife, Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), to the US earlier this month to solicit assistance from the US Congress and other NGOs.

Lee Ming-che was detained after entering China’s Zhuhai City from Macau on March 19. He used to work for the Democratic Progressive Party and is a staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei and a volunteer at local NGO Covenant Watch.

The MAC empathizes with Lee Ming-che’s family and the government is doing everything it can to facilitate his release and bring him home at the earliest opportunity, while also seeking to ensure his safety and uphold national dignity, Chiu said.

The government will try to communicate and coordinate with China through existing channels to see Lee Ming-che released, and is soliciting the support of international NGOs, experts and academics, he said.

The government has compiled a blacklist of suspected human rights violators based on reports provided by NGOs and religious groups suppressed by the Chinese government, Chiu said, adding that officials are discussing whether and how to restrict those on the list from entering Taiwan.