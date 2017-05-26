‘The Mummy’ cast visit Taipei for movie premier

Staff writer, with CNA

Hollywood movie star Tom Cruise yesterday said he was thrilled to visit Taiwan for the fourth time and expressed hope that moviegoers will enjoy his new action-horror film The Mummy.

“I’m very, very excited to be here. This is my fourth time in this country and I receive such a warm welcome every time. It’s really very special for me,” Cruise said at a press conference in Taipei, which was also attended by co-stars Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis, and director Alex Kurtzman.

Cruise said the film offers a different take on the classical monster film.

Horror is different today than it used to be, he said, and it is important for storytellers to recognize that people are terrified by monsters, but also intrigued and seduced by them.

Cruise said he always tried to educate the cast and crew on safety when doing stunts, but the zero gravity stunt in the new film “was not something you could practice. We just had to do it.”

Following the press conference, the four headed to the Miramar Cinema for the premiere of the movie, which will be screened in local theaters from June 9.

The visit makes Cruise the Hollywood star with the most official visits to the nation. Cruise previously visited Taiwan in 2000, 2001 and 2013.