Group calls for ghost money to be thrown at judiciary

Staff writer, with CNA

The public should toss ghost money at the Judicial Yuan to symbolize their loss of faith in the judicial system, representatives of the anti-marriage equality National Religions Alliance said yesterday in response to the Council of Grand Justices’ ruling in favor of same-sex marriage.

The council in a landmark ruling on Wednesday said that the section of the Civil Code that does not allow same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and asked the legislature to amend the law within two years to ensure the rights of gay couples.

The alliance yesterday gathered representatives from different religions in Taipei protest to the ruling.

Maintaining marriage ethics and order is in the public’s interest, alliance convener Chu Wu-hsien (朱武獻) said, asking why same-sex marriage is not considered unethical.

If there is no limit to the Constitution’s protection of the freedom of marriage and equal rights, then the limits on other types of marriage should also be removed, he said, adding that the justices’ unlimited generalizations about freedom and equality would hurt the public’s trust in the nation’s legal system.

Marriage between a man and a woman is protected by the Constitution, so the interpretation is itself in violation of the Constitution, Republic of China I-Kuan Dao Society deputy executive director Chang Ming-chih (張明致) said.

Chang questioned whether same-sex marriage would be protected by a Civil Code referendum, and said it could be protected by a specialized law, like setting up designated smoking areas.

Many are saying that the ruling makes Taiwan the first in Asia to allow same-sex unions, “but why do they not care about becoming No. 1 in economic aspects or wealth?” Buddhist Master Ching-yao (淨耀法師) asked.

The grand justices tread on the judicial profession for their own interests, he said, calling on the public to send ghost money to the Judicial Yuan and the grand justices to express their lack of faith in the judicial system.

Lutheran bishop Chen Chih-hung (陳志宏) said the grand justices let “politics override the law.”

Meanwhile, the Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations said they would continue to petition the Control Yuan to investigate the grand justices for dereliction of duty.

It also encouraged the public to remove legislators who stand against the public will and to push for a referendum to decide legal marriage.

All opinion polls show that more than half of Taiwanese are against the legalization of same-sex marriage, Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations representative Tseng Hsien-ying (曾獻瑩) said, adding that the Constitutional interpretation neglected the public’s voice.

Additional reporting by Chen Ping-hung