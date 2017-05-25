Taipei refuses to foot bill for lantern festival cost overrun

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government has refused to foot the bill for a budget overrun on the Taipei Lantern Festival in February — which reportedly totaled NT$20 million (US$662,625) — Taipei Department of Tourism and Information Commissioner Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏) said yesterday.

Quoting festival contractor Ideaplus Corp, the Chinese-language Mirror magazine yesterday reported that the overspending was partly due to payments to performers involved in a Feb. 11 parade, who were reportedly hired last-minute.

The increased spending on a 3D light sculpture performance at Taipei’s North Gate (北門) on Zhongxiao W Road also contributed to the cost overrun, the company said.

The magazine in a separate report said the company asked the Taipei City Government to cover the excess cost, which Ko reportedly sought to resolve by borrowing NT$20 million from his wife, Peggy Chen (陳珮琪), who was reportedly irritated by Ko’s request and threatened to divorce him.

Ko was upset with Chien, telling his wife that he wanted to “strangle” the commissioner over the excess spending, the report said.

“The mayor used to be a doctor who saved lives, and Taipei City Hall is not run on ‘blood and iron,’’” Chien said in response to media queries yesterday. “I do not think he would strangle people.”

The budget for the festival has been NT$54 million since former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin’s (郝龍斌) term and will remain so, and any spending beyond the quota must be shouldered by Ideaplus, Chien said.

The firm should have solicited more sponsors to offset the deficit, she said.

Asked if she was concerned about the possibility of being fired by Ko over the incident, Chien said she had not heard anything from the mayor.

Ko was pleased with this year’s festival, which was favorably reviewed, she said.

“Media reports to the public are like droplets to a river, but the people’s support is like a flow that pushes the river forward, which is what we care about,” Chien said, adding that her department would continue holding events that have won the public’s praise.

Statistics provided by Ideaplus show that the festival cost NT$121.9 million to stage and that, after counting the funds it raised from sponsors, it suffered a deficit of NT$20 million.

However, the firm would not clarify in which categories the deficits arose, the department said.