Taichung mulls ground-level traffic signs

Staff writer, with CNA

Smartphone users glued to their devices as they navigate city streets might be given a helping hand with plans for ground-level traffic signs, the Taichung City Council said on Tuesday.

Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) Taichung City Councilor Tsai Ya-ling (蔡雅玲) said at a council meeting that special safety measures for people who text and walk have already been introduced in a number of countries.

In the Netherlands, ground-level flashing LED signals are embedded in sidewalks to warn pedestrians of changing traffic lights, she said, adding that Germany and South Korea have implemented similar measures.

“Smartphone zombies,” or pedestrians whose eyes are glued to their touch screens, are a common sight on the streets of Taiwan.

Traffic lights or signs including the phrase “no smartphone when-walking” could be installed to help reduce the number of traffic accidents involving smartphone users, DPP Taichung City Councilor Chang Yu-yen (張玉嬿) said.

Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) said that trial period would involve installing extra road safety signs in places where people congregate, including department stores, schools and shopping centers.

Wang said the pilot project would also include painting signs on the ground, with warnings pasted on lampposts to remind people about the dangers of using smartphones when walking.

Plans to include LED ground-level signs could be considered in the future, but that would largely depend on funding and related technical issues, he said.