Two suspects arrested over fake vaccines: prosecutors

Staff writer, with CNA

Authorities last week arrested two suspects for allegedly supplying pig farmers with fake vaccines, which ultimately resulted in the deaths of piglets due to a lack of protection from viruses, the Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office said.

An investigation into the death of the piglets in Yunlin and Changhua counties found that the animals were injected with a counterfeit product determined to be a diluted vaccine, the office said.

The counterfeit vaccines were allegedly supplied by a suspect surnamed Wang (王), who was reportedly selling them at NT$63 (US$2.09) per dose through a purported middleman surnamed Shen (沈), the office said in the statement.

Shen was allegedly selling the fake vaccines at NT$65 to NT$74 per dose, undercutting the NT$75 per dose of genuine vaccines.

The two suspects allegedly made at least NT$25 million through the scam, the prosecutors said.

Pig farmers were duped because the fake vaccines carried a label and trademark, and were accompanied by an official-looking certificate of authenticity, they added.

The investigation found that, while the products contained no toxic substances, the diluted vaccine failed to immunize piglets against porcine circovirus and some of them died, the office said.

The two suspects have been arrested and are being held incommunicado, it added.

In March, authorities received a report from a genuine supplier that diluted vaccines with counterfeit labels and official-looking certificates were circulating on the market, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine Deputy Director-General Shih Tai-hua (施泰華) said.

The Yunlin County Swine Association said that it was not clear how many farmers were affected, but those who bought the fake vaccines were “furious.”

Farmers in Kaohsiung also bought the fake vaccines, the city’s hog farmers’ association said.

In piglets, the virus causes a progressive loss of body functions and reduces their lifespan, the Republic of China Swine Association said.

Without the vaccine, up to 30 percent of piglets could die of the disease, the Yunlin County Swine Association said, calling on the government to help affected farmers obtain compensation of NT$3,000 per piglet from the suspects.

The Veterinary Drugs Control Act (動物用藥品管理法) stipulates that the maximum penalty for making or importing counterfeit veterinary drugs is seven years in prison and a fine of NT$4.5 million.