EPA planning ocean cleanup on June 4

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday announced plans to clean the seabed along the nation’s coastline, inviting hundreds of divers from 19 nations to pick up garbage on June 4 ahead of World Ocean Day.

In 2009, the UN designated June 8 as World Ocean Day in a bid to raise public awareness about pollution and overfishing.

It is estimated that about 150 million tonnes of garbage exist in the world’s oceans and if garbage increases at the current rate, the volume of garbage in the oceans would surpass that of fish by 2050, EPA Department of Water Quality Director Yeh Chun-hung (葉俊宏) said at a news conference in Taipei.

The agency’s last large-scale seabed cleansing operation was held in 1989 and this year’s effort is to be followed by a series of cleanup and education activities before winter, Yeh said.

Asked why the department had not held cleanup activities for the past 28 years, Yeh said he could not comment.

The agency screened a video showing marine life affected by plastic waste.

A plastic straw was shown stuffed into the nostril of a sea turtle, which struggled and bled when the straw was removed.

Plastic waste and fishing nets are common trash found in the ocean, Yeh said.

About 420 divers are to take part in the cleanup, picking up garbage around the nation’s ports and shoreline. The activities will be documented and streamed live on Facebook, Yeh said.

The agency also plans to work with the Fisheries Agency, encouraging fishing boats to bring back garbage from their trips, he said.

The agency is offering an incentive whereby garbage can be exchanged for points that can be accumulated and later traded for gift coupons, Yeh said.

For example, a waste battery can be exchanged for 1 point, a plastic bottle for 3 points and a kilogram of iron or aluminum for 10 points. One thousand points can be exchanged for a NT$600 gift voucher, he said.

In response to criticism that the Fisheries Agency’s proposal to ban the use of fishing spears seems counterproductive in the face of efforts to deal with abandoned fishing nets, Yeh said the proposal was the agency’s responsibility.

“Whether to promote registration of nets can be discussed in the future,” Yeh said.