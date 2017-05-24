Plenary session grinds to a halt on KMT objections

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Legislative Yuan’s plenary session yesterday came to a standstill again as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers ground proceedings to a halt by making hundreds of legislative proposals.

The plenary session was scheduled to review dozens of proposed bills and amendments, including a draft act to promote transitional justice and a draft legislative resolution condemning China’s obstruction of Taiwan’s participation in this year’s World Health Assembly meeting, but KMT lawmakers’ procedural steps disrupted the session.

The KMT caucus filed hundreds of proposals and asked for a vote on each one, also asking that each proposal be returned to the legislature’s Procedure Committee instead of specific legislative committees for further deliberation.

A KMT lawmaker then raised an objection to a proposal made by the KMT caucus, and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) adjourned the session as it was apparent that the KMT planned to continue to disrupting proceedings.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) then called a news conference to denounce the KMT’s actions and urge KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) to coordinate the party’s policies.

The KMT has stalled legislative proceedings since April 28, despite agreeing not to obstruct the readings of bills, DPP Legislator Yeh Yi-chin (葉宜津) said.

“This kind of irrational obstruction has put the Legislative Yuan in a difficult situation. We do not understand why the KMT can continue to act irresponsibly when it has elected a new chairperson,” she said.

During a cross-caucus negotiation, KMT caucus secretary-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) threatened to object to all proposals put on the agenda regardless of their content, indicating that the KMT was not behaving contructively, DPP Legislator Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) said.

However, in a statement, Wang said the legislature was not idling and 228 legislative proposals had received their first reading this week.

“It is normal that an opposition party should make legislative proposals and the KMT is simply doing its bit,” she said.