Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Light rail passes EIA

A light rail transit (LRT) system under construction in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) yesterday passed an initial environmental impact assessment (EIA) and the first phase of the system might begin service in late next year, the contractor said. The Danhai LRT System passed initial review at the second joint conference of a special panel under the Environmental Protection Administration, Hsinchu-based Taiwan Rolling Stock Co said. The light rail will encompass two lines — the Green Mountain line and the Blue Seaside line — along with one depot. A total of 13.99km of track will be laid as part of the project and 20 stations will be constructed along the two lines, the company said. If the project passes subsequent EIAs, the first phase of the LRT — the Green Mountain line which is to run from the Hongshulin MRT station to the Danhai New Town project — is expected to start operations late next year to help relieve some of the traffic congestion on the Tamsui-Jinshan highway, the company said. The phase-one line is expected to handle 40,000 passenger rides per day in the initial period of its operations, the company added.

SOCIETY

Amendment passes review

The penalty for filming or photographing children or adolescents engaged in sexual intercourse or obscene acts would be increased if an amendment, now before the Legislative Yuan, passes its third reading. The proposed amendment to the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例) yesterday passed a review at a meeting of the Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee. The proposal would increase the punishment for producing photographs, film, videotape, compact disks, electronic files or other medium that show adolescents engaged in sexual intercourse or obscene acts from up to five years in prison to up to seven years in prison. The fine for the acts would be doubled to a maximum of NT$1 million (US$33,275), according to the amendment.

TOURISM

Footbridge to be repaired

A landmark footbridge in Taitung County’s Sansiantai Beach (三仙台) scenic area will be closed for renovation for three-and-a-half months from June 1, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The bridge, known as the Bagong Bridge (八拱橋, Eight Arch Bridge), will remain closed until Sept. 15, the East Coast National Scenic Area Administration said. Built in 1987, the bridge connects the coast with the Sansiantai area. After 30 years of service, it is being closed to repair cracks and conduct a comprehensive check of its earthquake resistance, the agency said. The renovation will also include improving drainage and painting the bridge, it said, adding that the work is aimed at improving the scenic area’s quality. Sansiantai had once been an elongated cape that stretched into the Pacific Ocean, but the central part of the cape was eroded by tides, leaving an island separated from the coastline, the Taitung County Government said.