Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SCIENCE

Five Taiwanese win at fair

Taiwanese students won five awards at this year’s Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF) in Los Angeles on Saturday. The winning projects, which won four Intel ISEF grand awards and one American Mathematical Society special award, were chosen among 1,300 works from 78 nations, the National Taiwan Science Education Center said in a statement. The most notable winner was Yeh Chia-yu (葉家宇) from Kaohsiung’s Chung Shan Industrial and Commercial School, who became the first vocational school student to win the award, the center said. In his project that won the third award in the “embedded systems” category, called “Eco paper circuit printer and its applications,” Yeh conducted electricity through paper to make printing more convenient and environmentally friendly.

CRIME

Stewardess arrested

China Airlines on Saturday confirmed that one of its flight attendants was taken into custody by investigators for allegedly carrying illegal drugs into Taiwan from Amsterdam. After investigators found a small amount of marijuana and ecstasy in her luggage, the flight attendant was turned over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of having violated the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例). The Aviation Police Bureau said this was the first case of an airline crew member being caught allegedly bringing illegal drugs into the nation. The airline said it was “shocked” to learn about the incident and would cooperate closely with the investigators. If the allegations are confirmed to be true, the airline would fire the flight attendant immediately, it said.

SPORT

Kinmen run draws 1,600

A half-marathon held yesterday in Kinmen’s Jinhu Township (金湖) to boost tourism attracted more than 1,600 runners. Ho Chin-wen (何盡文) finished the 21.1km half marathon in 1 hour, 17 minutes and 32 seconds to take first place in the men’s division, while Fang Yun-ju (方韻如) won the women’s division with a time of 1:52:23, the county government said. The five-run series, beyond showcasing tourism, was the latest effort in the county government’s campaign to promote the sport. Its signature event, the Kinmen Marathon, was certified in 2007 by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, making it the first of Taiwan’s outlying islands to meet international standards for marathons, the county government said.

SOCIETY

Women fined for dog release

A woman who cared for up to 50 dogs at a property in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and a friend have been fined NT$450,000 for abandoning the animals in New Taipei City, the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Thursday. The office received reports on Tuesday that two people were seen abandoning 40 to 50 dogs in a mountainous area of the city’s Sanjhih District (三芝). A woman, surnamed Wu (吳), and her friend, surnamed Chen (陳), were each fined NT$150,000 for abandoning the dogs, and Wu was fined an additional NT$150,000 because the dogs had not received rabies shots. The office said Wu had looked after the dogs for seven or eight years, but due to complaints from neighbors about noise, she had tried to give the animals to the Taipei City Government. Because she could not do so without paying NT$2,400 for each dog, she decided to transport the animals to New Taipei City and release them into the wild.