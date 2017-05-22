Flights canceled as FAT airlines crew call in sick

Staff writer, with CNA

Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) yesterday canceled two morning flights between Taipei and Kinmen after nine employees called in sick, but the airline would not say if the action amounted to a protest by the workers.

FAT Flight 065 from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) to Kinmen, scheduled to depart at 8:30am, was canceled because of a staff scheduling problem after nine people took sick or menstrual leave in accordance with company regulations, the airline said.

Consequently, Flight 066 from Kinmen to Taipei, scheduled to take off at 10:10am, was also canceled, the company said, adding that all other flights would operate as scheduled.

A total of 137 passengers affected by the cancellations were transferred to other carriers at no additional cost, the airline said.

Of the nine individuals who called in sick, six were flight attendants and three were ground crew, the Chinese-language Apple Daily cited the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) as saying.

The incident drew the attention of the CAA, which said it had asked FAT why the flights were canceled and was told that the “flight attendants simply felt unwell.”

However, the move might have also been a protest against the airline, which earlier this month sacked 17 flight attendants over a wage dispute only to reverse course later and agree to allow them to resume their jobs on Thursday next week.

The Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union did not directly comment on the FAT employees’ motivation, but it criticized the carrier for what it said was a “management problem,” as the airline had been unable to maintain a regular flight schedule, despite only nine people not showing up for work.