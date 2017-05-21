Event raises awareness about the fight against AIDS

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Medical experts and lawmakers yesterday joined the “Ending AIDS Together” event in Taipei, aimed at raising awareness about the disease and combating prejudice toward those who live with AIDS and HIV.

One official speaking at the event encouraged people to test for HIV at local health clinics.

The event, part of an international campaign, was held by Rainbow Queer and the Living with Hope Organization in Taipei’s Ximen District (西門), where several people appeared in drag to support the campaign.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Arthur Chen (陳宜民), a former physician who founded the organization in 1994, said the event was created in 1983 and is held worldwide on the third weekend of May every year.

“This is an AIDS memorial event,” Chen said, reflecting on the many people who had died at a young age from the disease before treatments greatly increased lifespans.

Chen also spoke about marriage equality, a contentious issue that has triggered social confrontations.

The division between the pan-green and pan-blue camps should have nothing to do with the legalization of same-sex marriage, he said, adding that he would continue to fight for the cause and for the empowerment of the weak.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女), one of the legislators drafting marriage equality bills, said that AIDS should not be mistakenly associated with homosexuality.

“Homophobia used to be the cause of a lot of misinformation about AIDS,” she said.

Some have alleged that cases of AIDS in South Africa and Massachusetts in the US increased because of the legalization of same-sex marriage in those places, but this is an erroneous correlation, she said.

Other factors, such as poverty in South Africa, forcing women to trade sex for food, and widespread unprotected sex were found to have increased the prevalence of HIV and AIDS in those places, Yu said, adding that the rate of contraction of HIV in South Africa is diminishing.

“AIDS is about dangerous sexual acts, not sexual orientations,” foundation counselor Steven Chen (陳永旭) said.