Taiwanese marine study finds high nitrogen levels

Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Taiwanese study published in the May edition of Science provides evidence that fixed nitrogen, a nutrient, could in high concentrations lead to environmental disaster in the ocean.

National Taiwan University (NTU) assistant professor Ren Hao-jia (任昊佳) said that her team’s research is the first to prove that excess nitrogen pollutes terrestrial ecosystems, as well as fresh waters and coastal zones, where it fuels algae blooms that can outcompete other organisms.

Ren’s team collected samples of living porites from the Dongsha Atoll (東沙環礁), which is 338km from land, over a period of three years hypothesizing that the atoll would not be significantly affected by nitrogen in the atmosphere from human activities.

Two isotopes, Nitrogen-14 and Nitrogen-15, were found trapped within the coral’s calcium-carbonate matrix. Assessment of this ratio showed rising concentrations of atmospheric nitrogen deposition in the ocean resulting from human activity.

The team argued that improved combustion technology and the adoption of renewable energy sources in the region might help curb nitrogen contamination before it influences the biology of the ocean significantly.

While nitrogen is essential for the health of the ocean, too much fixed nitrogen can alter and disrupt natural ecosystems, especially those accustomed to very low levels, such as in the remote tropical ocean and in most coral reefs, the paper says.

Daniel Sigman, a professor of Geological and Geophysical Sciences at Princeton University and one of the paper’s coauthors, said the results of the study show that “anthropogenic nitrogen deposition is, perhaps, substantially less severe than has been argued.”

The increase of atmospheric nitrogen deposition in the ocean is “not a problem we need to worry about” and the situation is not yet critical, as technological solutions to limit nitrogen emissions implemented by East Asian countries would help, Sigman said.

Coral reefs in the open ocean are probably more at risk from combustion of fossil fuels, he added.

Ren said the research results serve as a reminder that human activity is affecting the environment to a great degree.

The research was partly funded by the Ministry of Technology and Science and NTU.