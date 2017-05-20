Inauguration Anniversary: More than half of voters support Tsai: DPP poll

Staff writer, with CNA

A poll conducted by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the run-up to the first anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inauguration today found high public support for the president, but also high dissatisfaction.

Of the respondents, 57.4 percent expressed overall support for Tsai, while 54.2 percent expressed discontent with her performance, according to the poll released yesterday.

Among those dissatisfied with the president’s performance, respondents in the 40-to-49 age group were the unhappiest with 62.9 percent, followed by 55 percent of those aged 30 to 39 and 50.7 percent in the 20-to-29 age group, the survey found.

In terms of support, 65.1 percent of the respondents in the 30-to-39 age group said they support Tsai, followed by 64.7 percent of those aged 60 to 69, 59.7 percent in the 20-to-29 age group and 48.9 percent for those aged between 40 and 49.

Asked why both the support and dissatisfaction rates exceeded 50 percent, DPP Deputy Secretary-General Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青) said the figures indicated that more people support Tsai than those who are unhappy with her performance.

The low level of satisfaction reflects two different views on the reforms Tsai has initiated, she said.

For example, some of those who voiced dissatisfaction were strongly opposed to the reforms, whereas another group supported reforms and were disappointed by their slow progress and limited scale, she said.

The survey also found that 92.3 percent of respondents supported Tsai’s policy to protect labor rights and interests; 82.7 percent were in favor of judicial reforms; 77 percent supported pension reforms; and 67.7 percent supported the policy to investigate and confiscate political parties’ ill-gotten assets.

The survey was conducted between Tuesday and Thursday and polled voters aged 20 and older.

A total of 1,153 valid samples were collected for the poll, which had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.