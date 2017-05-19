Huatan Township plants 400 special daylily bulbs

By Tang Shih-ing and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Four hundred daylily (Hemerocallis) bulbs have been planted in an abandoned military camp in Changhua County’s Huatan Township (花壇), and the public is invited to visit over the next two weeks as the flowers blossom, Huatan Mayor Lee Cheng-chi (李成濟) said.

The bulbs were purchased from farmer Tseng Yung-kun (曾永坤), who has been cultivating flowers of the Hemerocallis genus since 2002, Lee said.

Working with the Council of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research and Extension Station in the county, Tseng uses traits from more than 200 different species of daylily and cultivated five types that would be aesthetically pleasing and better-suited for low-altitude planting.

The 400 bulbs purchased by the township office last year were the second species of Tseng’s flowers.

Many tourists have already stopped by to take photographs of the budding flowers, Lee said.

“Many of the visitors had never seen red Hemerocallis flowers before,” Lee said, adding that they said the flowers looked like lilies.

The flowers are only grown in Hualien and Changhua counties, and Tainan, Lee added.

This species usually flowers from May to July, Lee said, adding that visitors will soon not have to go to higher altitudes to enjoy fields of daylilies.

The flowers cost NT$300 per bulb, more than 30 times the usual price for Hemerocallis bulbs, which are usually yellow in color, Lee said.

The township office also has plans to plant a field of more than 10,000 daylilies near Hushan Temple in September, Lee said, adding that it has not yet decided which species it would plant.