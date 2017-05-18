Three arrested in New Taipei City drug raid: police

Staff writer, with CNA

Two Vietnamese and a Taiwanese were arrested on Tuesday following a raid on an apartment in New Taipei City on suspicion of growing marijuana and forgery, police said yesterday.

The raid was carried out by the Taipei City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division following a tip-off that three Vietnamese workers, who are suspected of running away from their official jobs in November last year, were engaged in illegal activity.

The Vietnamese were identified as La Van Cuong and Nguyen Van Vu, who allegedly rented an apartment with a Taiwanese accomplice, known only by his surname Lee, officials said.

The trio allegedly grew marijuana and forged alien residence certificates for their own use and for sale, the department said.

Police seized marijuana seeds and equipment for growing the plants, 74g of amphetamine, 11g of ketamine, four mobile phones, one computer and devices for printing photographs and lamination.

The three suspects were charged with violations of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and forgery after questioning by police and handed over to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, police said.

The Vietnamese wife of La Van Cuong, who was also apprehended during the raid, was not involved in the illegal activity and has been handed over to the National Immigration Agency, officials said.

The three Vietnamese entered Taiwan as migrant workers in 2013, police said.