Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Award’s selection starts

The selection process for the ninth President’s Cultural Awards began yesterday and is to run through July 15, the organizer said. This year’s awards are divided into five categories — cultural endeavor, humanitarian contribution, youth creativity, Aboriginal hope and social reform, the General Association of Chinese Culture said. The trophies were designed by renowned album cover designer and four-time Grammy Award nominee Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽), the association said. The winners — to be announced in October — are to receive their awards from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in a ceremony held the following month, it said. Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said the purpose of the awards is to highlight Taiwanese values. He expressed the hope that the new arrangements this year, including the award categories and trophy design, would give the awards a fresh look.

AIRLINES

CAL opens A350 US route

China Airlines (CAL) on Sunday used an Airbus A350 on a route to North America for the first time, flying the aircraft between Taipei and San Francisco. Since the first of 14 A350s it had ordered was delivered in October last year, CAL has been using the aircraft exclusively for long-haul European routes to Amsterdam, Vienna and Rome. Three more were delivered at the end of last year. A total of nine flights between Taipei and San Francisco are to be offered per week, with another two flights added to the route from June 28, the airline said in a statement. CAL said it also plans to begin flying the A350 between Taipei and Vancouver in August. The remaining 10 A350s are scheduled to be delivered by the end of the year.

SOCIETY

Julie Kuo bids for Miss USA

Julie Kuo (郭瑞筠) became the first woman of Taiwanese descent to compete in the Miss USA pageant in Las Vegas on Sunday, although she failed to progress to the final five. Kuo was born in Tainan and emigrated to Hawaii with her family when she was 10. The 23-year-old plays the violin and won the Miss Hawaii title in November last year. Before taking part in the pageant, she expressed hope that the world could see Taiwan through her appearance in the pageant. Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough, 25, won this year’s Miss USA.

INTERNET

Asian Silicon Valley touted

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said at a forum to promote the Internet of Things (IoT)-focused Asian Silicon Valley initiative said that the plan is integral to the nation’s future economic development. The forum in Taoyuan was attended by more than 200 people, including officials responsible for making policies in the sector, representatives of the IoT industry and investors. Chen said that because the initiative contains several major elements that would integrate the nation’s strength in hardware and software and promote innovation, it would play a key role in promoting economic development. Access to capital is always a crucial factor in determining whether start-ups succeed or fail, Chen said. The National Development Fund would provide financial support through its start-up angel fund project and small business innovation program to help develop innovative enterprises, Chen said.