Tainan recognizes father-son painters with plaque

By Liu Wan-chun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Renowned painters Chen Yu-feng (陳玉峰) and his son Chen Shou-i (陳壽彝) on Thursday were recognized by the Tainan City Government, which unveiled a plaque at their home.

Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) attended the ceremony, which marked the first time the city has recognized a parent and child by conferring a plaque on their home.

Chen Yu-feng (1900-1964), whose birth name was Chen Yu-lu (陳延祿) and who was nicknamed A-Lusi (阿祿司) by his peers, spent his youth playing around the Dongyue Hall temple and nearby stores and was deeply impressed by paintings and temple-related imagery.

He later began painting the temple gods and other figures in a style inspired by realism, creating photorealistic images that captured the light and details of his subjects’ physical features.

He was one of the first Taiwanese artists to paint in the style.

Chen Shou-i (1934-2012), who was born Chen Chin-chung (陳金鐘), learned about art from his father and continued his parent’s style of painting.

Like his father, he became celebrated in the nation’s art world and won awards at several exhibitions.

Chen Shou-i was honored by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Cultural Affairs (now the Ministry of Culture).

He was often asked to be a member of art appraisal committees.

A mural on one of the walls at the Tianhou Temple in Tainan’s Central West District (中西區), which was painted by Chen Yu-feng, was later restored by Chen Shou-i.

The Tainan City Government has so far recognized 185 people, including artists, academics or educators, politicians, religious leaders, medical industry figures and people celebrated for special skills.

The Chens are the fifth father-and-son pair to receive recognition as historical figures.

The family of 17th-century military leader Koxinga (鄭成功) received an honorary title for a three-generation span that included his son Cheng Ching (鄭經) and grandson Cheng Ko-shuang (鄭克塽).

Eighteen of those recognized by the city have been commemorated with plaques on their former residences.